Within an hour, 3 separate shootings left 1 dead and 5 injured in Boston. Police are investigating whether the shootings are connected

By Tina Burnside, CNN

One person is dead and five others were wounded in three separate shootings reported within an hour across Boston neighborhoods Sunday night, prompting authorities to investigate whether the incidents are connected, police said.

Boston police responded to the first shooting in the Mattapan neighborhood at 9:10 p.m. after receiving a radio call for two people who had been shot, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, and they were taken to a hospital, where one male victim was pronounced dead. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Then about 30 minutes later, police responded to another shooting at 9:40 p.m. in the nearby neighborhood of Dorchester. They found an adult man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital where he’s being treated for life-threatening injuries.

At 9:45 p.m., another adult man was reported shot in Hyde Park, and he was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, two additional gunshot victims of the same shooting took themselves to the hospital, police said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox lamented the shootings Sunday, saying, “This is a pretty terrible evening in general.”

“Having six people within an hour, period, in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing, no matter what time period it is, whether it’s the worst crime period or one of the better ones in our history.” Cox said during a news conference on Sunday night. “The only thing more troubling is our phones aren’t ringing off the hook from people telling us what happened or what they might have seen or heard.”

No arrests were made Sunday in any of the shootings.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.