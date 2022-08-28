Skip to Content
US government ending free home COVID tests

(CNN) - The Biden Administration first launched the program through the COVID.gov website in January.

Americans were able to order four free tests-per-household then and could place a second order in March.

A third round began in May, making every household eligible for more than a dozen COVID tests.

As of now, the COVID.gov website now shows a message that says ordering tests will be suspended as of Friday, September 2.

The reason behind the suspension is that Congress hasn't provided the additional funding necessary for the program to continue.

