MS Mayor: ‘Get out now’ ahead of rising flood waters

"If we risk the life of one individual, that's one individual too many."

To respond to the weekend flooding, Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba pleads with MS residents.

"Get out now, get out as soon as possible," Mayor Lumumba spoke.

Record-setting rain, threatening to flood homes and streets, happened earlier on Sunday.

According to the authorities, The Pearl River is projected to crest at a whopping 36-feet from late Sunday through Monday evening.

Using drones to keep an eye on the rising water levels, Governor Tate Reeves says his administration is actively monitoring the situation.

So far, the state has deployed at least 126 thousand sandbags in their quest to divert rising water levels.

"Because we have seen these events as recently as 2020 we have a reference point and we know the damage that can occur," Mayor Lumumba explains.

A lifelong Jackson resident, Shawn Miller says his home was flooded with nearly a foot of water back in February 2020.

"It's a little bit concerning. You worry about it. You know, you cut the power off, you're leaving the house, you pretty much got to pick up and leave. You just gotta come back and hope for the best."

Not only that, scientists warn of "extreme" flooding events like this will become more frequent as the planet warms due to the climate crisis.

"Before we can even recover from the first weather event, we're already being challenged by another one," Mayor Lumumba warns.