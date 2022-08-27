Skip to Content
Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 booster expected Sept. 1

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve Pfizer's updated booster within a week.

The shot is designated to protect people against the Omicron strains that account for most new coronavirus infections.

Not only that, Pfizer says the new vaccine also protects people against older variants.

A Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention Vaccine Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet next Thursday and Friday to discuss the booster.

In addition to Pfizer, Moderna submitted its Omicron booster to the FDA on Tuesday.

Currently, it is not known if the agency will authorize it before the CDC meets.

However, neither company's new shots have undergone clinical trials.

