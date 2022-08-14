Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say

By Amir Vera and Claudia Dominguez, CNN

One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police.

The Gun Violence Archive — as well as CNN — defines a mass shooting as any incident in which four people are shot, excluding the shooter. There have been more than 400 mass shootings in the US this year, according to the archive.

This latest mass shooting in Arizona took place around 2 a.m. local time, when officers were called to a home near 46th Street and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting — a scene Sgt. Phil Krynsky with the Phoneix police called “chaotic.”

Upon arrival, the fire department pronounced a man in his early 40s dead on scene, the release said. Police are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing his identity, according to the release.

The fire department rushed three others — a woman, a girl and a man — to a local hospital.

The girl had a life-threatening gunshot wound, but the man and woman had non-life threatening gunshot wounds, the release said. A fourth victim, a man, later arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspected gunman was also taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound, the release said.

Detectives later discovered there had been a fight between multiple men during a late-night party before shots rang out.

“During the fight, one of the involved males pulled out a gun and shot multiple times into the crowd as he was attempting to run away,” the release said. “After the shooting, the man was held down by witnesses until police arrived and took him into custody.”

The suspected gunman remains in the hospital and it is unknown when he will be discharged, according to the release.

The shooting remains under investigation.

