2 children fatally shot in separate incidents involving accidental firing of guns

By Jamiel Lynch, Michelle Watson and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Two children have died, one 4 years old and one 15, in two separate accidental gun shootings by children in the past two days.

In Georgia, a mother has been charged with cruelty to children after her 4-year-old daughter found a loaded gun in the backseat of a vehicle and shot and killed herself Sunday evening, police said.

Police responding to a call of a person shot on I-85 in metro Atlanta found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis deceased in the backseat, apparently from a gun shot, according to a release from DeKalb County Police Department.

The child’s mother, Kaelin Lewis, was driving when her daughter found a firearm in the backseat and discharged it, shooting herself, police said.

Kaelin was arrested and faces a charge of cruelty to children in the second degree, according to police.

CNN has not been able to determine if Lewis has an attorney.

She is currently in the custody of the DeKalb County jail, according to jail logs.

In the second incident, a 9-year-old boy fatally shot a 15-year-old girl in Maryland Saturday while he was playing with a gun and it accidentally went off, according to Baltimore police.

The gun belongs to a relative of the boy who works as an armed security guard, police said.

Due to state law, the boy cannot be charged with a crime, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are working with the state attorney’s office for any possible charges related to the shooting, the Baltimore Police Department said in a release posted on Facebook.

