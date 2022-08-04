Boston subway line that caught fire last month will shut down for 30 days to undergo repairs

By Amanda Musa and Tina Burnside, CNN

A Boston subway line that provides nearly 100,000 trips a day will be closed for about a month to undergo urgent repairs, according to Boston transportation authorities.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line Wednesday, the agency said in a news release.

Last month, a fire on a train prompted the evacuation of 200 people in Somerville, Massachusetts, and the rescue of one person who escaped by jumping into the Mystic River, CNN previously reported.

The train fire was caused by a piece of metal that runs along the base of the train coming loose, according to the agency.

A month later, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Steve Poftak says the shutdown will allow the agency to make major progress.

“We’ve listened to our riders, and we hear them loud and clear — bold action needs to happen in order to improve the MBTA at the pace that riders deserve,” Poftak said. “We can eliminate slow zones, prevent unplanned service disruptions, and increase the reliability of our service. Perhaps most importantly, we will provide the quality of safety and service that our riders deserve.”

The Orange Line stops at 20 stations and over 121,000 feet of track, according to the transportation agency. The project will also replace over 3,500 feet of track.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.