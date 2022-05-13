Texas Supreme Court overturns injunction on investigating parents who provide their kids with gender-affirming care

By Alisha Ebrahimji, Ashley Killough and Raja Razek, CNN

After a pause on investigations of families seeking gender-affirming care for their transgender children, the Texas Supreme Court said the state’s child protective services investigations can continue.

The opinion, released Friday, still restricts the state from investigating the so-called “Doe” family, which brought forward a lawsuit against the state in March after the family was investigated by the Department of Family and Protective Services for seeking care for their trans teen.

And significantly, the opinion also denied that Gov. Greg Abbott had any legal authority or power to order DFPS to investigate these families in the first place.

A legal battle began when state Attorney General Ken Paxton, in late February, declared gender-affirming surgical procedures for children and prescribing drugs that affect puberty to be considered child abuse. In response to Paxton’s legal opinion, Abbott directed the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) “to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas.”

In the new ruling, the Texas Supreme Court also argued that Abbott’s directive to DFPS “cites no legal authority” and doesn’t legally bind DFPS to follow his directive, unlike some of his other executive orders. The court, in its opinion, also affirmed that Paxton’s opinion does not alter pre-existing law or legal obligations of DFPS.

