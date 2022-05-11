Interior Department says Native American children were forced into assimilation at 408 federal boarding schools

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Native American children were renamed, told not to use Indigenous languages and had their hair cut at 408 boarding schools in the United States that forced assimilation in the 19th and 20th centuries, the Department of Interior says.

The department released on Wednesday a long-awaited review of past efforts by the federal government to assimilate Native American children into White American society by separating them from their families and stripping them of their languages and cultures.

The report, part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative announced by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last year, outlines some of the conditions that children endured, a list of the boarding schools across the country, and identified more than 50 marked or unmarked burial sites.

The review notes that from 1819 to 1969, there were 408 federal schools in 37 states. The greatest concentration of schools was in what is now the state of Oklahoma with 76 institutions, followed by 47 schools in Arizona and 43 in New Mexico, the report states.

Children and teenagers at these schools were subject to “systematic militarized and identity-alteration methodologies” by the federal government, including getting English names, haircuts, wearing military or other uniforms, and being banned from using their native languages and exercising their religions, the report states.

Those rules “were often enforced through punishment, including corporal punishment, such as solitary confinement ‘flogging, withholding food, … whipping[,]’ ‘slapping, or cuffing,'” according to the report.

The initial investigation found that 19 boarding schools accounted for the deaths of more than 500 American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian children but the number of recorded deaths is expected to increase.

Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said the report is an “opportunity to “reorient federal policies to support the revitalization of Tribal languages and cultural practices” and “counteract nearly two centuries of policies aimed at their destruction.”

“Together, we can help begin a healing process for Indian Country, the Native Hawaiian Community and across the United States, from the Alaskan tundra to the Florida everglades, and everywhere in between,” Newland said in a statement.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said it is her priority to “address the lasting legacies of these policies so Indigenous Peoples can continue to grow and heal.”

Haaland announced Wednesday that a group of American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system will began a year-long tour across the country to share their stories and “facilitate the collection of a permanent oral history.”

The department said the report released on Wednesday is not comprehensive and is only the first volume of the initiative’s findings.

The department is expected to continue investigating Indigenous boarding schools through fiscal year 2022 and produce a second review that determines the locations of marked or unmarked burial sites, identifies the children interred at such locations and the federal funding linked to the schools.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.