Colorado man speaks out after his trial in wife’s disappearance was scrapped: ‘I just want her to be found’

The Colorado man whose trial over the disappearance and death of his wife was dismissed has spoken out in his first public interview since the charges were dropped.

Barry Morphew, whose wife, Suzanne Morphew, was last seen cycling on Mother’s Day in 2020, told ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday: “I love my wife. I just want her to be found.”

His trial was scrapped in April after prosecutors moved to dismiss the case while they continued the search for her body. They say they are “close to locating the deceased victim’s body,” according to the motion filed last month.

Morphew was charged with first-degree murder last May in connection with the disappearance of his wife a year prior. The 49-year-old was reported missing by a neighbor after she went for a bike ride near Maysville and never returned. Investigators have said they believe she is dead.

Barry Morphew also faced charges of tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempting to influence a public servant, court records show. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“We’ve been silent for a long time and we’ve decided that we finally want to break the silence,” said Morphew’s daughter, Mallory Morphew, who joined her father for the interview along with her sister. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster, but we feel like we can finally take our first steps in healing, which is a blessing.”

“We just know our dad better than anyone else and we know he was not involved in our mom’s disappearance,” she added.

Morphew’s other daughter, Macy Morphew, called for District Attorney Linda Stanley to do more to find their mother.

“I just hope that Linda [Stanley] will step up to the plate and do everything she can to find our mom, because what they’ve done it’s not fair and we’re never going to stop looking for our mom,” she told Good Morning America.

Iris Eytan, the family’s attorney, said prosecutors need to be held responsible and “pay for the damage they’ve caused to Barry,” calling the damage to his reputation “nearly irreparable.”

The case against Morphew was dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could still pursue charges against Morphew in the future.

