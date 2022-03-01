NAACP Image Awards Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the NAACP Image Awards.

February 26, 2022 – The 53rd NAACP Image Awards ceremony is held.

March 27, 2021 – The 52nd NAACP Image Awards ceremony is held.

History

The Image Awards were established in 1967 “to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists.”

The Image Awards is now “a multi-cultural awards show from an African-American point of view.”

There are 54 competitive awards in the fields of film, television, literature and music. There are also several honorary awards.

Voting rights for the Image Awards are restricted to members of the NAACP only.

1991 – First prime-time broadcast.

2022 Winners (selected):

Entertainer of the year: Jennifer Hudson

Outstanding TV Comedy Series: “Insecure”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson in “black-ish”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Issa Rae in “Insecure”

Outstanding TV Drama Series: “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown in “This is US”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Angela Bassett in “9-1-1”

Outstanding Motion Picture: “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Will Smith in “King Richard”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Jennifer Hudson in “Respect”

Outstanding Album: “Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan

2021 Winners (selected)

Entertainer of the year: D-Nice

Outstanding TV Comedy Series: “Insecure”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson in “black-ish”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Issa Rae in “Insecure”

Outstanding TV Drama Series: “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Rege-Jean Page in “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Viola Davis in “How To Get Away With Murder”

Outstanding Motion Picture: “Bad Boys For Life”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Album: “Chilombo” – Jhene Aiko

