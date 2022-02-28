5 family members are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a Sacramento church, police say

By Topher Gauk-Roger, CNN

Five people are dead, including three children, after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said Monday.

A father walked into a church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood and shot three of his kids — all under the age of 15 — before turning the gun on himself, Sgt. Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference.

The fifth person found dead was identified as the wife of the shooter, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Parker Wilbourn told CNN.

There were other people in The Church in Sacramento at the time of the shooting but none were involved, Wilbourn said. Most of the others were employees or congregates, he said, and no one else at the scene required medical transport.

It is not known at this time if a service or event was taking place at the church at the time.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, which had asked people to avoid the area following reports of the shooting Monday evening.

Gov. Gavin Newsom described the shooting as “another senseless act of gun violence in America.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities,” he tweeted.

CNN has reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

