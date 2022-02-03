When and how the winter storm will hit major US cities



CNN

By Caitlin Kaiser, Monica Garrett, Brandon Miller, Allison Chinchar and Dave Hennen, CNN

A winter storm has begun to bring heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions to dozens of major cities across the Central Plains and the Midwest.

Here’s how it’s expected to impact some major cities as it pushes east into New England through Friday:

Austin, Texas

Winter storm warning: Until 10 p.m. ET Thursday

Ice and sleet: Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches

St. Louis

Winter storm warning: Until 7 p.m. ET

Snow: Up to 10 inches

Little Rock, Arkansas

Winter storm warning: Until 1 a.m. ET Friday

Snow: 2 to 3 inches of snow accumulation expected

Ice: About one-tenth of an inch

Memphis, Tennessee

Ice storm warning: Until 1 a.m. ET Friday

Ice: Over half an inch

Louisville, Kentucky

Ice storm warning: Until 7 a.m. ET Friday

Ice: Up to half an inch

Snow: Up to 1 inch

Cincinnati

Winter storm warning: Until 1 a.m. ET Friday

Ice: Up to a quarter-inch

Snow: Between 4 and 6 inches

Cleveland

Winter storm warning: Until 7 a.m. ET Friday

Snow: Between 6 and 10 inches

Indianapolis

Winter storm warning: Until 1 a.m. ET Friday

Snow: 4 to 6 inches

Pittsburgh

Winter storm warning: Until 10 a.m. ET Friday

Snow: 1 to 2 inches

Ice: Up to a quarter-inch

Buffalo, New York

Winter storm warning: Until 10 a.m. ET Friday

Snow: 8 to 12 inches

Boston

Winter weather advisory: Until 7 p.m. ET Friday

Snow: About an inch

Ice: Up to a quarter-inch

