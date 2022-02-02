Stephen Hadley Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of Stephen J. Hadley, former national security adviser to US President George W. Bush.

Personal

Birth date: February 13, 1947

Birth place: Toledo, Ohio

Birth name: Stephen John Hadley

Father: Robert Hadley Jr.

Mother: Suzanne (Bentley) Hadley

Marriage: Ann (Simon) Hadley

Children: Kate and Caroline

Education: Cornell University, B.A., 1969; Yale Law School, J.D., 1972

Other Facts

Has served on several corporate and advisory boards, including Raytheon, the Bessemer Group, RAND’s Center for Middle East Public Policy and the State Department’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board.

Timeline

1972-1974 – Analyst for the comptroller of the Department of Defense.

1974-1977 – Member of the National Security Council under President Gerald Ford.

1986-1987 – Works as counsel to the Tower Commission, which investigated US arms sales to Iran.

1989-1993 – Serves as the assistant secretary of defense for international security policy.

1993-2001 – Partner in the law firm Shea & Gardner.

1999-2001 – Serves on the board of directors of the US Institute of Peace (USIP).

2001-2005 – Assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser.

2005-2009 – Assistant to the president for National Security Affairs.

2009 – Along with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, forms the RiceHadley Group, a consulting firm. Also becomes a senior adviser for international affairs at the USIP.

April 25, 2012 – The RiceHadley Group announces that former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates is joining the firm and the company will now be called RiceHadleyGates LLC.

January 24, 2014 – Elected the chairman of the board of the USIP.

June 2015 – Hadley and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright launch an initiative called the Atlantic Council Middle East Strategy Task Force, a bipartisan effort to engage the international community in discussions about Middle East peace.

November 3, 2017 – Hadley receives the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun from the Government of Japan.

