One student dead, another injured in Richfield, Minnesota, shooting, police chief says

One student is dead and one injured after a shooting at a school in Richfield, Minnesota, officials announced Tuesday.

“This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield,” Police Chief Jay Henthorne said during a news conference.

The shooting occurred just after noon on Tuesday at the South Education Center, the chief said, and when officers arrived they found two students who had been shot on a sidewalk outside of the school.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting, the chief said.

Both students were taken to a nearby medical center and one of the students succumbed to his injuries, the chief added.

The other student remains in critical condition, the chief said. Henthorne did not share any further details about the students.

Law enforcement officials are searching for the suspects but determined if no further threat exists to nearby schools and the area.

The incident is under investigation. FBI Minneapolis special agents also responded to the shooting reports, the FBI said on Twitter. Special agents from the ATF’s St. Paul field division also responded, that agency said on Twitter.

“We strongly encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to call the tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS,” the chief said. “Our hearts are with the families, students, and the community impacted by this horrendous and tragic event.”

A message posted on the website of district 287 said the South Education Center serves about 200 students from pre-K through age 21 in special education and alternative learning programs.

Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said in a statement posted on the website that the building was being evacuated and parents could pick up their students at a reunification site. The district was working to reunite all students with their families and secure all school buildings, the message added.

“There are no words to describe the bravery exhibited by our staff at SEC and local authorities today,” Lewandowski said in a statement. “No one should ever have to respond to a tragedy like this and we commit to supporting staff, students, and family well-being as they recover from this incident.”

“It is always difficult to understand an incident like this and it is an especially important time to reach out for support. District 287 stands ready to support our students and staff as needed as we recover from this tragedy,” the superintendent’s statement added.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon he was being briefed on the situation.

“Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement and we are monitoring the situation closely,” the governor wrote.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a Twitter statement he was “deeply sad & angry” following the shooting.

“My office & I will support law enforcement & prosecutors every way we can in solving this crime & holding accountable those responsible,” Ellison said. “School shootings, mass shootings & gun violence happen far too often — and we must never become numb or desensitized. We must hold our hearts open to all the outrage and hold our minds open to all the solutions for ending it. We must not accept any more death and lives torn apart.”

