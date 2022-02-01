At least 9 HBCUs get bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month

By Holly Yan and Amanda Watts, CNN

(CNN) -- A growing number of historically black colleges and universities have had to lock down or postpone classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

At least nine HBCUs reported bomb threats Tuesday. At least one of them, Howard University, also received a bomb threat Monday.

These are some of the universities that have reported bomb threats Tuesday:

Morgan State University

"Due to a bomb threat, access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation," the university in Baltimore tweeted Tuesday morning.

"Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice. All instruction will be remote and all employees should telework," Morgan State added.

"Essential employees will be contacted by their supervisor with additional direction."

Jackson State University

"Jackson State University received a bomb threat this morning at 4:15 a.m.," the university in Mississippi tweeted Tuesday.

"The Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety have swept the campus and found the threat unsubstantiated. An all-clear has been issued."

Kentucky State University

"Due to a bomb threat made earlier this morning, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, @KyStateU is in lockdown status," the university in Frankfort tweeted Tuesday.

"The university is working with emergency personnel to evaluate the situation. University operations will be suspended until further notice & campus entry limited at this time."

Fort Valley State University

The university in Fort Valley, Georgia, is on lockdown after receiving notice of a bomb threat, FVSU tweeted Tuesday.

"Law enforcement is investigating. Campus is currently on lockdown. Residential students remain in dorms," the university said. "Non-residential students and staff should NOT report to campus until further notice. Campus operations are suspended for the day."

Howard University

The university in Washington, DC, has responded to bomb threats for a second day in a row.

"The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Howard University Department of Police have issued an 'ALL CLEAR' in the investigation of a bomb threat made this morning at approximately 2:55 a.m." Howard University tweeted Tuesday morning.

"The Shelter-In-Place directive has been lifted."

On January 5, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats. Nothing was found on any of the campuses that received threats, university officials said.

Xavier University

The university in New Orleans is working with authorities after receiving a bomb threat, Xavier tweeted Tuesday morning.

"Campus will be remote until 12 p.m. today. Residential students should stay in their rooms until further notice," the university tweeted. "Continue to monitor official university channels."

University of the District of Columbia

The university received a bomb threat before 3 a.m. Tuesday, CNN affiliate WJLA reported.

Spelman College

The college in Atlanta received a bomb threat overnight, CNN affiliate WGCL reported.

Atlanta police responded to Spelman around 3 a.m. Tuesday and an investigation was launched, WGCL reported. Atlanta police have since turned the case back over to campus police.

Edward Waters University

"Effective immediately, all in person activities, classes and operations including all meetings and athletic practices are cancelled until further notice," the university in Jacksonville, Florida, tweeted early Tuesday morning.

"The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been notified and is on campus investigating this matter. Please stay tuned to the EWU website, email and social media accounts for more information as it becomes available."

