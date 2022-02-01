6,000 urged to evacuate as North Carolina fertilizer plant fire threatens an ammonium nitrate explosion

By Chris Boyette, CNN

A large fire burning at a fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is threatening an explosion of ammonium nitrate as officials urge the evacuation of 6,000 people within a mile of the site, including some students at Wake Forest University.

“Right now, the fire is still active, and there’s still potential for explosion. We’re asking all the citizens to evacuate the area for a 1-mile radius around it,” Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs said early Tuesday at a news conference.

“We have trucks, fire trucks going down every road on the (public address) system. We’re going door to door in some places and hitting target communities trying to get everyone out of the area,” Grubbs said, adding that sunrise will reveal poor air quality and people should only call 911 if “you are experiencing an emergency.”

The blaze began Monday night at the Weaver plant, and after battling it for two hours, the fire department pulled back its crews after fire spread to a rail car on site containing ammonium nitrate, which presents a risk of explosion, Grubbs said.

A fire truck remains at the back side of the building flowing water to the fire, but no fire staff are there, Grubbs said. The department is accessing the scene every 15 to 20 minutes using drone teams, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Grubbs said, and the fire department has been in touch with the company that owns the fertilizer plant. The Winston Weaver Company did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for more information.

At least 90 firefighters and up to about 150 emergency personnel — including police and others — have been working on the fire and to help evacuate the area, Grubbs said.

“We want to make sure that right now we’re evacuating everybody in this 1-mile radius. There is still a potential for explosion,” he said. “We do not know the full extent of the time we’ll be here. It will not be anytime soon that we’ll be leaving.”

Wake Forest University has canceled classes Tuesday because of the fire, the university said. The evacuation area includes one unit of on-campus housing, Deacon Place, and students on campus or living outside the 1-mile zone are encouraged to stay indoors and keep their windows closed, it said. The Wellbeing Center, Benson Center and ZSR Library are open for faculty, staff or students who need a place to stay.

“Travel in the evacuation area around 4400 North Cherry Street will become increasingly difficult as police begin to shut down roads and prohibit vehicle traffic. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to evacuate as soon as possible. Use personal vehicles and carpool when possible. Parking anywhere on campus is allowed,” Wake Forest said early Tuesday morning.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.