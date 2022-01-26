The man suspected of killing a Houston-area deputy was arrested in Mexico

By Rosa Flores, CNN

The man suspected of killing a Harris County, Texas, law enforcement deputy during a traffic stop over the weekend was arrested in Mexico on Wednesday morning, Houston Police said.

Oscar Rosales, 51, was wanted in the Sunday murder of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway, police said.

“We are working with our law enforcement partners to begin the process of returning Rosales to Harris County,” police said.

Capital murder charges were filed against Rosales earlier this week when HPD announced detectives had recovered video evidence of Rosales shooting and killing the corporal during a traffic stop. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Galloway, 47, made the traffic stop on a newer-model, white Toyota Avalon just after midnight on Sunday when the shooting occurred, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

Witnesses said the suspect got out of his vehicle, fired at the corporal multiple times, and then drove off, he said. A witness told police an “assault-type weapon” was used, the police chief said.

“This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said earlier that once apprehended her office would be asking the judge to hold Rosales without bail.

Two of Rosales’ family members are in custody and have been charged with tampering with evidence, Ogg added. That evidence was the Toyota Avalon that was recovered by authorities, Finner said.

Galloway was a 12-year veteran and a field training officer, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Sunday.

