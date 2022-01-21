Alex Murdaugh charged with 23 more crimes

By Wesley Bruer and Dianne Gallagher, CNN

A South Carolina grand jury has returned four new indictments against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh, charging him with 23 more crimes, the state attorney general said Friday.

The charges include 19 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and four counts of computer crimes.

The latest indictment alleges that Murdaugh stole more than $2.2 million meant for four clients Natarsha Thomas, Hakeem Pinckney, Arthur Badger and Deon Martin.

Murdaugh is accused of stealing nearly $8.5 million in settlement money altogether, according to indictments.

CNN has reached out to Murdaugh’s attorney for comment.

Earlier this week, Judge Alison Lee denied Murdaugh’s motion to reconsider his bond. In December, Lee set Murdaugh’s bond at $7 million for 48 charges from a state grand jury.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the FBI, and a US attorney’s office conducted this state grand jury investigation, a news release from Wilson’s office reads.

Wilson’s office will prosecute the case, the news release reads.

Murdaugh remains jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Maria Cartaya contributed to this report.