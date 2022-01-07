Jack Nicklaus Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
Here’s a look at the life of retired professional golfer Jack Nicklaus.
Personal
Birth date: January 21, 1940
Birth place: Columbus, Ohio
Birth name: Jack William Nicklaus
Father: Louis Charles Nicklaus Jr., a pharmacist
Mother: Helen (Schoener) Nicklaus
Marriage: Barbara Jean (Bash) Nicklaus (July 23, 1960-present)
Children: Michael, July 24, 1973; Gary, January 15, 1969; Nancy, May 5, 1965; Steve, April 11,1963; Jack II, September 23, 1961
Education: Attended The Ohio State University, 1957-1961
Other Facts
Nicknamed “Golden Bear.”
Began playing golf at age 10.
Has won 18 professional major championships: six Masters, five PGA Championships, four US Opens and three British Opens. Additionally, Nicklaus has won two US Amateur Championships.
Owns Nicklaus Companies, which includes a successful golf course design business.
Timeline
1956 – Wins the Ohio State Open golf tournament at age 16.
1959 and 1961 – Wins the US Amateur Championship.
January 1962 – First professional start at the Los Angeles Open.
June 1962 – First professional win, defeating Arnold Palmer at the US Open.
1962, 1967, 1972 and 1980 – Wins the US Open.
1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986 – Wins the Masters.
1963, 1971, 1973, 1975 and 1980 – Wins the PGA Championship.
1966, 1970 and 1978 – Wins the British Open.
1967, 1972, 1973, 1975 and 1976 – Named PGA Player of the Year.
1974 – Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
1991 and 1993 – Wins the US Senior Open.
1997 – “Jack Nicklaus: My Story,” written with Ken Bowden, is published.
1999 – Named Sports Illustrated’s best individual male athlete of the 20th century.
2001 – Is awarded the ESPY Lifetime Achievement Award.
2002 – The Jack Nicklaus Museum opens on the campus of The Ohio State University.
2004 – The Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation is formed.
2005 – Retires from tournament competition.
2005 – Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
2006 – Is inducted into the PGA Professional Hall of Fame.
March 24, 2015 – Honored with the Congressional Gold Medal.
December 2015 – Nicklaus receives Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.
February 18, 2016 – Undergoes experimental stem cell therapy to help with debilitating back pain.
July 19, 2020 – Nicklaus reveals that he and his wife both tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on March 13 and stayed at their home in North Palm Beach, Florida, until they recovered on April 20.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments