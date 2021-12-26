Texas convenience store shooting leaves 3 dead

By Andy Rose, CNN

Three people were fatally shot Sunday night at a convenience store in Garland, Texas, police said. A fourth victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department says surveillance video from the Texaco station showed a man leave a pickup truck and immediately begin firing after entering the store. He then returned to the truck, which was driven by another person.

Neither the suspect nor the getaway driver has been identified.

“This does not appear to be a robbery,” Barrineau told CNN. He said investigators are not yet sure whether the shooter knew the victims.

Garland is part of the north Texas “Metroplex,” just northeast of Dallas.

