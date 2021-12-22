2 dead after small plane and paraglider collide

By Kay Jones and Tina Burnside, CNN

Two people died after a small plane collided with a paraglider outside of Houston on Tuesday, the Fort Bend County constable told CNN on Wednesday.

The single-engine Cessna 208 crashed Tuesday morning shortly after colliding with a paraglider outside of Fulshear, just west of Houston, a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision, it said.

There was one person on board the plane and one person using the paraglider, the statement said. The identities of the two people who died were not released by the FAA.

