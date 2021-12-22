19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

By Michelle Watson, CNN

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said.

Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah, was taken into custody, according to Snow College Public Safety Officer and Police Chief, Derek Walk. Brown was charged with rape, object rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, and obstructing justice, according to an indictment filed in the Sixth Judicial District Court for Wayne County, Utah on Tuesday.

Brown’s attorney, Michael Labrum, did not immediately respond to multiple calls for comment.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there’s certain aspects that we’re still digging into and trying to understand fully,” Chief Walk said Sunday.

Brown said he met Allen on the instant messaging app, KIK and planned to meet up in Ephraim, Utah, on December 13, according to the indictment. Brown picked her up, immediately took her phone and turned it off, and drove her nearly 90 miles to his home in Loa, Utah, the indictment said.

The next day, Brown let Allen text her parents, but took the phone back shortly after, according to the indictment. Allen said she texted her parents, “I love you.”

After watching a news report about Allen’s disappearance, Brown said he threw Allen’s phone away, and after being contacted by authorities on December 18, put the rest of her belongings in a suitcase.

That same day, police came to Brown’s home and saw a college ID for Allen, “in plain view,” according to the indictment.

Brown was detained shortly after and read his Miranda rights.

Police found Allen in the basement “covered in coal,” and she was not wearing clothes, the indictment says.

“Snow College expresses deep appreciation to the many officers and agents who have worked on this case,” the school said in a news release. “The public’s help in sharing information has also been essential and is appreciated.”

Allen’s parents told CNN in a statement: “Words cannot express our gratitude for the outpouring of love we have received. We are eternally grateful for Maddie’s miraculous return, for everyone who played a role in bringing her home, and for those who are now helping her begin the recovery process,” and asked for space while the family tries to heal.

