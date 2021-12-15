O.J. Simpson Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of former NFL star O.J. Simpson.

Personal

Birth date: July 9, 1947

Birth place: San Francisco, California

Birth name: Orenthal James Simpson

Father: Jimmie Lee Simpson, custodian and cook

Mother: Eunice Simpson, nurse’s aide

Marriages: Nicole (Brown) Simpson (February 2, 1985-1992, divorced); Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson (June 24, 1967-1979, divorced)

Children: with Nicole (Brown) Simpson: Justin (August 6, 1988) and Sydney (October 17, 1985); with Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson: Aaren (September 24, 1977-August 18, 1979); Jason (April 21, 1970) and Arnelle (December 4, 1968)

Education: City College of San Francisco (1965-1967); University of Southern California (1967-1969)

Other Facts

Heisman Trophy winner, Pro Football Hall of Fame member, former sports commentator and actor.

Timeline

1968 – Receives the Heisman Trophy at the New York Downtown Athletic Club.

1969-1977 – Plays halfback for the Buffalo Bills.

1970 – Voted college football player of the decade by ABC Sports.

1972-1976 – Makes the NFL Pro Bowl team each year.

1974 – Appears in his first big budget film, “The Towering Inferno.”

1978-1979 – Plays halfback for the San Francisco 49ers.

1979-1986 – Sports commentator for ABC Sports.

1984-1985 – Commentator for ABC Monday Night Football.

1985 – Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

1988 – Portrays an accident-prone detective in the cop movie spoof, “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” Simpson later costars in two sequels: “The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear” and “Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult.”

June 12, 1994 – Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, 35, and Ronald Lyle Goldman, 25, are stabbed to death.

June 13, 1994 – Simpson is questioned by the LAPD for three hours and released.

June 17, 1994 – Simpson is charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances. He does not surrender and is declared a fugitive. A suicide letter is found shortly before Simpson is spotted riding in friend Al Cowlings’ white Ford Bronco. With Cowlings driving, they lead police on a 60-mile slow speed chase and end up at Simpson’s Brentwood mansion. Simpson surrenders to police at his home.

July 22, 1994 – Simpson pleads not guilty.

November 3, 1994 – The jury is selected. It consists of four men and eight women: eight African American, one Hispanic, one white, two of mixed race.

January 24, 1995 – Simpson’s criminal trial begins.

May 4, 1995 – The Goldmans file a wrongful death suit against Simpson.

June 15, 1995 – In court, Simpson tries on leather gloves connected to the case, and says they do not fit.

July 6, 1995 – The prosecution rests.

September 27, 1995 – Defense lawyer Johnnie Cochran reminds the jury about the glove, “If it doesn’t fit; you must acquit.”

September 29, 1995 – The defense rests, and the case goes to the jury to reach a verdict.

October 3, 1995 – The jury returns a not guilty verdict after less than four hours of deliberations.

October 23, 1996 – The civil trial begins in the wrongful death suit brought against Simpson by the victims’ families. The jury is made up of five men and seven women: nine whites, one Hispanic, one African American, and one person of mixed Asian and African descent.

November 22, 1996 – Simpson, for the first time, testifies before a jury and denies the murder of his ex-wife and Goldman.

December 20, 1996 – Simpson is awarded custody of his children.

February 4, 1997 – The jury finds Simpson liable in the civil wrongful death suit brought by the victims’ families and awards the plaintiffs $8.5 million in damages.

February 6, 1997 – Testimony in the punitive phase of the civil trial begins.

February 10, 1997 – Simpson is ordered to pay $25 million in punitive damages to the victims’ families.

March 26, 1997 – The court orders Simpson to turn over his assets, including a set of golf clubs, his 1968 Heisman Trophy, and a Warhol painting.

November 20, 2006 – News Corp announces the cancellation of Simpson’s book and two-part FOX TV interview, called “If I Did It.” The book was promoted as a hypothetical account of the murders.

March 13, 2007 – A California judge rules that the rights to Simpson’s book will be publicly auctioned so that Goldman’s family can receive the future proceeds. The auction is canceled in early April 2007 when the holding company Lorraine Brook Associates declares bankruptcy.

June 15, 2007 – A bankruptcy judge in Miami orders a new auction of the book rights to “If I Did It,” with all proceeds going to Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman’s father.

July 11, 2007 – The family of Nicole Brown Simpson files court papers in connection to the auction of the book rights to “If I Did It.” The family believes it is entitled to 40% of any proceeds from the book, based on the $24.7 million civil judgment it won against Simpson.

July 30, 2007 – A federal bankruptcy court awards Goldman’s family 90% of the proceeds from the sale of the publishing rights to “If I Did It.” The rest will go to Simpson’s creditors.

September 16, 2007- Is arrested in connection with a robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room on September 13, 2007. Simpson contends that he was retrieving personal items that had been stolen from him and were being sold as memorabilia. Police announce they have booked him on six counts of robbery, assault, burglary and conspiracy.

November 14, 2007 – Clark County Judge Joe M. Bonaventure rules that Simpson will stand trial on charges including kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

November 28, 2007 – Simpson pleads not guilty.

January 10, 2008 – Simpson is arrested in Florida and is to be extradited to Nevada for violating the terms of his bail by contacting individuals involved in the trial.

September 8, 2008 – Jury selection begins in Simpson’s trial.

September 15, 2008 – Trial begins.

October 3, 2008 – Simpson is found guilty on 12 counts, including kidnapping and armed robbery.

December 5, 2008 – Simpson is sentenced to up to 33 years in jail but will be eligible for parole after nine years.

July 20, 2017 – A Nevada parole board grants Simpson parole.

October 1, 2017 – Simpson is released from prison.

January 30, 2018 – A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge rules that Simpson doesn’t have to hand over money he gets from selling autographs or for making public appearances to pay the civil judgment, now at more than $70 million, in the deaths of his ex-wife and Goldman.

June 14, 2019 – Simpson launches his new Twitter account with a video saying he’s “got a little getting even to do.” He adds that he plans to use his new Twitter account to “set the record straight,” as well as to talk sports, fantasy football and even some politics.

December 6, 2021 – Simpson is granted early discharge from his parole in Nevada.

