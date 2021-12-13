Larry Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, US Olympic Committee and insurers

By Jean Casarez and Eric Levenson, CNN

USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers agreed to pay $380 million in a settlement with the victims of Larry Nassar, the former Olympic doctor who sexually abused girls for decades, according to an attorney for multiple victims.

The settlement is part of the USAG’s plan to exit bankruptcy as the organization has struggled to recover from the Nassar scandal.

This is the second nine-figure settlement for victims of Nassar’s abuse. In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to settle lawsuits brought by 332 victims of Nassar.

John C. Manly, the lead attorney representing Nassar’s victims, issued a statement Monday confirming the “historic” settlement.

“Survivors have now received a total of $880 million in compensation for their pain and suffering at the hands of this monster and the institutions who enabled him, Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. These organizations spent more than $100 million on corporate lawyers to evade their legal and moral responsibility.

“We prevailed for one simple reason, the courage and tenacity of the survivors. These brave women relived their abuse publicly, in countless media interviews, so that not one more child will be forced to suffer physical, emotional, or sexual abuse in pursuit of their dreams.”

Manly also called for the criminal prosecution of the FBI officials who failed to investigate Nassar and the Gymnastics and Olympic officials who “conspired” with them.

“We will continue to pursue justice on behalf of the hundreds of little girls and young women who were molested as a direct result of their obstruction of justice,” he said.

Nassar, the longtime doctor for the USA Gymnastics team and Michigan State University, is serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison on child pornography charges. He also was sentenced to a 40-to-175 year state prison sentence in Michigan after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

As part of a plea deal, he admitted to using his trusted medical position to assault and molest girls under the guise of medical treatment for about two decades.

At his sentencing in Michigan in 2018, more than 150 women — including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney — publicly told the court he sexually abused them. A number of the women said that they had reported the abuse previously but that the systems of authority, including USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee and Michigan State University, did not take their concerns seriously.

In addition, the Justice Department’s inspector general released a scathing report in July saying that senior officials in the FBI Indianapolis Field Office failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency, made numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond and violated multiple FBI policies when undertaking their investigative activity.

CNN's Laura Ly contributed to this report.