Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial resumes with testimony from fourth and final accuser

By Lauren del Valle and Eric Levenson, CNN

Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial called the fourth and final accuser to testify Friday morning against the close confidante of billionaire businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

Annie Farmer is the only accuser to testify by her full name in Maxwell’s federal trial in New York. Others did so under pseudonyms or their first name only to protect their privacy.

Farmer’s allegations are connected to the charges of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Maxwell faces six counts.

The accuser’s testimony follows that of Carolyn, the third woman to testify that she was sexually abused by Epstein and that Maxwell was involved.

Farmer is identified as “Minor Victim-2” in the indictment. It alleges that Farmer traveled to New Mexico in 1996 where Epstein abused her at his ranch. Maxwell groomed Farmer, giving her an unsolicited massage while she was topless and encouraging Farmer to massage Epstein, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors additionally allege, in a perjury case severed from this trial, that Maxwell denied ever giving Farmer a massage when explicitly asked during a 2016 civil deposition.

Farmer has spoken out publicly about Epstein and Maxwell for years. She spoke in open court during both Epstein’s 2019 bail hearing and Maxwell’s bail hearing a year later.

“I was 16 years old when I had the misfortune of meeting Jeffrey Epstein here in New York,” Farmer said in at the July 2019 hearing. Her voice cracked as Epstein stared at her just feet away, his gaze unwavering. “He was inappropriate with me.”

Farmer called Maxwell a “sexual predator” during Maxwell’s bail hearing. The “danger Maxwell poses must be taken seriously,” Farmer said then.

Friday is the 10th day of testimony in the case against Maxwell.

Previously in the trial, a woman identified as “Jane” said last week that Maxwell sometimes joined in on the sexualized massages and a woman identified as “Kate” testified Monday that Maxwell set up those sexual meetings.

And on Tuesday, a woman who used only her first name, Carolyn, testified that Maxwell once touched her breasts, hips and butt and told her she “had a great body for Epstein and his friends.” She was 14 at the time, she said.

The trial, which began last week, has alternated between disturbing testimony from sexual abuse victims and illuminating testimony about some of Epstein’s connections to high-profile figures such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew. None are alleged to have committed wrongdoing in relation to the ongoing trial.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019 but died by suicide in prison a month later. Maxwell, his former girlfriend, was arrested a year afterward and has pleaded not guilty.

In opening statements of her trial, prosecutors said Maxwell and Epstein created a “pyramid scheme of abuse” to lure underage girls into sexual relationships with Epstein and pay them bonuses to bring other girls into the fold. Her defense, meanwhile, said she was a “scapegoat” for Epstein’s actions and attacked the memories and motivations of the women who say they were sexually abused.

