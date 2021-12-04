The parents of alleged Michigan school shooter arrested in Detroit, authorities say

By Carolyn Sung and Shimon Prokupecz, CNN

The parents of the Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, were arrested early Saturday in Detroit, officials said.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were found on the first floor of an industrial building on Bellevue Street, near where their vehicle was found overnight, Detroit Police spokesperson Rudy Harper told CNN.

The Crumbleys were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting their son, Ethan, is accused of carrying out on Tuesday, when four students were killed and seven others wounded at Oxford High School.

Authorities have been searching for them since the couple missed their arraignment that was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The US Marshals Service was helping local authorities search for the couple and had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information that could lead to their arrest.

The arrests come after officials revealed more information Friday regarding the circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting.

Two attorneys working with the couple had said they left town on the night of the shooting “for their own safety” and were not fleeing.

But prosecutors were worried about the couple escaping because they didn’t have ties to their community, and officials had trouble locating the Crumbley couple once their son was being arraigned, a law enforcement source told CNN Friday.

A law enforcement official told CNN the parents withdrew $4,000 from an ATM in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Friday. Rochester Hills is about 10 to 15 miles from Oxford.

Law enforcement were tracking the couple’s whereabouts by cell phone pings but that signal had dropped because the couple’s cell phones were turned off, the official said

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with terrorism, murder and other counts in the rampage north of Detroit that also left seven people wounded. The shooting was the deadliest at a US K-12 campus since 2018 and the 32nd such attack since August 1.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.