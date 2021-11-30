Multiple victims in shooting at Michigan high school; suspect is in custody

By Taylor Romine, CNN

A suspected shooter is in custody after Oakland County, Michigan, police responded to an active shooter at Oxford High School, where police say “there are multiple victims.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon that it had a suspect in custody.

“We do not believe there are any others at this time,” according to a news release, referring to suspects.

At least four people were injured, authorities said. No confirmed fatalities had been reported.

Officers were searching the school for possible additional victims.

All evacuated students were being relocated to a nearby store for reunification with relatives.

Oxford Community School officials released a statement confirming the shooting and saying the “Oakland County Sheriff’s Department has secured the scene.”

“Oxford High School students and staff are systematically being evacuated to the Meijer Garden Center and may be picked up there. Any students with their own transportation have been allowed to leave. All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger,” read the statement, which was obtained by CNN affiliate WDIV

Oxford is about 45 miles north of Detroit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Alex Harring contributed to this report.