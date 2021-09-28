Man who killed 5 in Capital Gazette shooting gets multiple life sentences

CNN - national

By Kiely Westhoff and Jason Hanna, CNN

A man who killed five employees of Maryland’s Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to spend the rest of his life in jail, prosecutors say.

Jarrod Ramos was sentenced to five life sentences without parole, plus one life sentence, plus 345 years, according to Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney spokesperson Tia Lewis.

Ramos walked into the Capital Gazette offices in June 2018 and opened fire, killing five staffers. Two others were injured.

A jury on July 15 found that Ramos was criminally responsible for the attack, rejecting his plea of insanity.

CNN’s Connor Spielmaker and Kay Jones contributed to this report.