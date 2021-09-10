Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave extended through the rest of the season

CNN - national

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended through the rest of the season, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

According to the source, both parties recognized that based upon the number of games remaining on the team’s schedule and with the league’s investigation still ongoing, Bauer would not be in a position to return this season.

In July, the 30-year-old was placed on leave by Major League Baseball following allegations of assault against a woman in California. Bauer denied all the allegations, according to a statement from Jon Fetterolf, his agent.

The Dodgers had no comment when asked by CNN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

