Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was deemed suitable for parole Friday at his 16th hearing seeking release from prison.

For the first time state prosecutors did not object to the release of the inmate, who has spent 53 of his 77 years behind bars.

