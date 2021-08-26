Illinois governor announces vaccine mandate for teachers and health care workers with testing opt-out
By Eric Levenson, CNN
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that all P-12 public school teachers and staff, all higher-education personnel and students, and health care workers in a variety of settings must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by September 5 or face regular testing requirements.
CNN’s Carma Hassan contributed to this report.
