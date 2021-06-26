Skip to Content
Published 12:46 PM

Man hospitalized in serious condition after shark bite in Northern California

By Andy Rose and Christina Maxouris, CNN

A 35-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after being bitten by a shark while swimming near Grey Whale Cove State Beach, authorities said.

The man was bitten in the leg around 9:15 a.m. by a 6-to-8-foot great white shark, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post.

He was able to swim to the shore, the sheriff’s office said.

There, the man was treated with “advanced life support measures,” before being taken to a local trauma center in serious condition, according to first responders from CAL FIRE.

The beach has since been closed, the sheriff’s office said.

