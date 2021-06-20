9 children, 1 adult killed in interstate accident involving Alabama Girls Ranch vehicle

CNN - national

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Nine children and one adult were killed in an accident on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama, on Saturday, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.

Eight of the children killed, ranging in age from 4 to 17, were in a vehicle from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, Garlock said. The youth ranch provides a home for neglected or abused school-age children, according to the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, the nonprofit that manages the Tallapoosa County girls ranch and others across the state.

A father and a 9-month-old girl were also killed in another vehicle, Garlock said.

The accident happened on I-65 northbound at mile marker 138 on Saturday afternoon during storms that swept through the state, according to Garlock.

In a statement, Michael Smith, the CEO of the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, called the accident “a horrible tragedy and loss.”

“This morning, I have been thinking about how we do not always understand the reason things happen,” Smith said.

“However, we will continue to hold on to our God for peace and comfort as our hearts continue to break. Please continue to pray for us as we navigate this difficult time.”