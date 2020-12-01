Skip to Content
Leaked China document shows flawed pandemic response

(KYMA, KECY, CNN)- An unprecedented leak of internal Chinese documents reveals how the country mishandled the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The documents - from Hubei province, the site of the world's first known outbreak - show China announced misleading numbers of new cases and deaths, was hampered by an average three-week delay in diagnosing new cases, and experienced a huge spike in influenza in the epicenter province in early December.

