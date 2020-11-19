Colorado police search for “Psycho” after human remains found

CNN - national

ALAMOSA, CO (KYMA, KECY, CNN)- Colorado Police are looking for a man nicknamed 'Psycho' after remains were found in San Luis Valley.

Alamosa Police say 26-year-old Adre Baroz is the suspect in the discovery of remains of three people on 2 properties earlier this month.

The remains are undergoing forensic analysis and have not been identified.

Numerous agencies are now involved in the investigation.

Authorities are now combing the second site for evidence and any additional remains.