1 in 5 kids shows signs of disordered eating
(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – More than one in five kids and adolescents around the world show signs of disordered eating.
That's according to a new study published in the journal "Jama Pediatrics".
Experts say disordered eating is similar in behavior to an eating disorder.
It can include strict food rules around how much a person eats, what they are eating, and how much they are exercising in relation to their food.
Researchers reviewed and analyzed 32 studies from 16 countries and found that 22% of children and adolescents showed disordered eating behaviors.
Those numbers were higher among girls, older adolescents, and those with a higher body mass index, or BMI.