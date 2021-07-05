More than 125 Covid-19 cases tied to South Texas church camp, pastor says

CNN - health

By Keith Allen, CNN

More than 125 campers and adults who attended a summer camp run by a South Texas church have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from Clear Creek Community Church Lead Pastor Bruce Wesley.

The outbreak stems from a late June Student Ministry Camp for sixth through 12th graders that was attended by over 400 people, he said.

“Unfortunately, upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp,” Wesley said.

“And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp.”

Clear Creek Community Church is an interdenominational church based in League City, Texas, with five campuses south of Houston.

The Galveston County Health District said it was notified of the first positive case tied to the church camp — held outside the county — on June 27.

“The health district is working closely with church leadership to investigate the outbreak, trace potential contacts and offer guidance and resources,” health district officials said. “The youth group did not leave the campground during their stay. They did have contact with counselors from their church. No other campers were on site.”

Services at all five of the church’s campuses have been canceled through Wednesday, according to Wesley.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols. We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events. Our hearts break for those infected with the virus,” Wesley said in his letter to the church community.

Health officials are asking anyone who attended the Clear Creek Community Church camp who either feels sick or is a “close contact” of someone who tested positive after attending the camp to get tested and quarantine at home while they await the test results.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here, and we have to take precautions,” Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Local Health Authority, said in the county statement.

CNN reached out to health officials with a question about the vaccination status of the people who went to the camp but didn’t receive a reply.

