Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa team up for ‘Prisoner’

CNN-entertainment

Things get interesting when Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa record a duet.

The superstar artists have teamed up for a single, “Prisoner,” the video of which takes them and the viewers on a wild ride.

It starts with a beating heart and segues into the pair on a bus journey that includes the pouring of some cherry juice that looks like blood and lots of … closeness between the pair.

Both women shared the news of the release on social media.

“Big love to the whole gang who helped put this together directed by Alana O’Herlihy + Miley,” Lipa tweeted.

The new song is part of Cyrus’s upcoming release, “Plastic Hearts,” which is due out Nov. 27.