Anne Hathaway apologizes to disability community amid ‘The Witches’ backlash

CNN-entertainment

Anne Hathaway is apologizing after her new movie, “The Witches,” received backlash from the disability community.

The actress took to Instagram with a statement saying: “I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches.”

She continued: “Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for.”

Hathaway said she owes the community an apology and was sorry to see that she had caused anyone pain.

“As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused,” she continued. “I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened.”

Hathaway’s character in the movie has three fingers on each hand, a condition that’s similar to ectrodactyly, a limb disability.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson had issued a statement earlier this week addressing the backlash, saying the company was “deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in The Witches could upset people with disabilities.”

Hathaway added that she will do better going forward.

“I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better,” she wrote. “And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down.”

She concluded her statement by directing followers to the Lucky Fin Project, a nonprofit organization that helps children with limb differences.