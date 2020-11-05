Warner Bros. apologizes over ‘The Witches’ after backlash from disability community

CNN-entertainment

Warner Bros. is apologizing to the disability community over the depiction of characters in its new movie, “The Witches.”

The studio issued an apology in a statement: “We the filmmakers and Warner Bros. Pictures are deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in The Witches could upset people with disabilities, and regret any offense caused.”

The statement continued: “In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book. It was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them. This film is about the power of kindness and friendship. It is our hope that families and children can enjoy the film and embrace this empowering, love-filled theme.”

The criticism came after viewers said that the characters’ hands and feet in the movie featured differences that negatively portray limb disabilities. Some took to social media with the hashtag #NotAWitch.

Paralympic medalist Amy Marren wrote via Twitter: “@Please educate yourself on #LimbDifferences and the support the idea that you are #NotAWitch because you look different! You can also actively support the limb difference community by using words that describe us as PEOPLE, as it’s not the difference that defines us.”

The Paralympic Games tweeted that “differences should be celebrated and disability has to be normalized.”