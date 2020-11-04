Celebs are stressed about the election too

CNN-entertainment

If you are anxious about the election, know that Hollywood is right there with you.

Celebs took to social media to share their emotions surrounding the 2020 election.

Cardi B posted a video of her appearing to smoke multiple cigarettes at the same time on her verified Instagram account.

“How these elections got me watching these states turn red,” the caption read.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted Tuesday night “This is like being awake during your own surgery.”

If you were stress eating, actress and director Elizabeth Banks was right there with you.

“I’m just pacing back and forth,” she tweeted. “At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight.”

Stephen Colbert wasn’t just using humor on his late night show.

He also gave a nod to having to wait on results for battleground state Pennsylvania.

“The human body was not made to expend this much energy thinking about Pennsylvania,” Colbert tweeted.

Fellow late night host James Corden tweeted some good advice.

“Breathe. Breathe. In through the nose. Out through the mouth,” he wrote. “Keep. It. Together. X.”