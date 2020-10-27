Uzo Aduba to star in “In Treatment” reimagining for HBO
Hollywood is Hollywooding like it’s 2008.
Roughly two weeks after we learned that “Dexter” is coming back to Showtime, HBO has announced a new iteration of “In Treatment,” set to star Uzo Aduba.
The project, announced Tuesday, is being billed both as a “reimagining” of the show and a fourth season.
Aduba, best known for her Emmy-winning roles on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and “Mrs. America,” will star as Dr. Brooke Lawrence, who is “observant” and “empathetic,” according to a press release from HBO, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia.
Additional cast will be announced at a later date, HBO said.
“In Treatment” originally starred Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest and ran for three seasons from 2008-2010.
HBO said production is set to begin in fall “under COVID-19 guidelines” and is scheduled to debut in 2021.
