A new trailer for the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot is here

CNN-entertainment

School is back in session at Bayside High.

Another look at Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot has arrived, with a trailer featuring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen reprising their roles of Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski.

Mario Lopez is also back as A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkley is here as Jessie Spano.

In the newest version of the popular ’90s Saturday morning show, Zack Morris is governor and is dealing with students transferring to Bayside High School because the surrounding schools have financial problems. His own son attends Bayside, along with Jessie’s son.

Of course, Slater is Bayside’s gym teacher.

Patrick Thomas O’Brien, who plays Mr. Dewey, also appears in the trailer.

“Saved by the Bell” premieres Nov. 25 on Peacock.