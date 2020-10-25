Rapper Silentó, known for the Nae Nae dance, arrested for speeding in Atlanta

CNN-entertainment

Rapper Silentó, best known for the hit single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested in Atlanta this weekend after driving 143 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to a DeKalb County Police Department incident report.

The incident took place Friday when an officer reported seeing a white SUV traveling south on Interstate 85 “at a high rate of speed,” according to the incident report. The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle and noticed the vehicle “failing to maintain the lane.” When the officer finally approached the vehicle and asked for a license, the driver — identified in the report as Ricky Lamar Hawk, the rapper’s legal name — told the officer “we ain’t did nothing wrong,” according to the report.

The officer asked Hawk why he was going more than double the speed limit, and Hawk told the officer: “People be following me everywhere I go,” the report said. The driver also told the officer he had just left a club and people were following him.

Hawk was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and given citations for reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane and improper stopping, the report said.

He was released on bond Friday, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

CNN has reached out to Silento’s representatives, but has not heard back.

Silentó’s hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” went viral in 2015 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Billboard.

The rapper was charged in September in Los Angeles for allegedly threatening two people with a hatchet.