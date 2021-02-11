Valentine’s Day during the pandemic

CNN - business/consumer

The best way to say 'I love you' is to stay away

(KYMA, KECY) - Despite COVID restrictions, you can still create a memorable Valentine's Day experience.

One therapist even recommends staying home and continue to create a "bubble of love" right in your bedroom!

Therapists recommend you celebrate Valentine's Day on a zoom date. That's right. You can still get dressed up and celebrate with your special loved one online.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, say the safest way to celebrate the holiday is to stick with the people you live with or transition the festivities online.

Here are some ideas how to safely spend Valentine's Day this year.

Words of affirmation

Go old school and write a handwritten letter to someone. It can be a love letter to a romantic partner or a letter letting someone know you're thinking of them.

Send a voice recording to someone complimenting them. When they're missing you, they can replay your message to hear your comforting words.

Acts of service

Make breakfast for the other members of your household. Nothing's better than waking up and having one less thing to do in the morning. For those outside your household, consider having breakfast delivered.

Create a playlist for someone of songs that remind you of them. When they listen to it, they'll think of you.

Receiving gifts

Send someone a delivery of their favorite foods. To put a romantic spin on it, consider sending dessert and wine. Chocolate strawberries anyone?

Ship a Valentine's Day care package with their favorite items. Fill the box with gifts that remind you of them, like homemade treats and a lavender-scented candle.

Quality time

Pick out a new recipe or two to cook together. Make it a phone-free zone so you can give your undivided attention to your partner.

Schedule a Zoom call for a paint and wine night. Screen share a video of step-by-step painting instructions and follow along with your partner.

Physical touch