Nike made a hands-free shoe and you have to see it to believe it

CNN - business/consumer

Nike’s newest shoe is “easy on, easy off” for those who cannot be bothered with the most minor inconveniences, like putting on shoes.

Called the Go Flyease, it’s Nike’s first pair of lace-less sneakers that can easily be put on and taken off without using your hands. The casual shoe arrives at a time when people are touching fewer things during the pandemic and a revival of comfier counterparts that take minimal effort to take on and off, such as Crocs.

The Go Flyease has unique features, including a tension band that secures the shoe in place of laces. Putting them on involves just stepping into the shoe so that it will snap into place. Taking them off is done by stepping on the heel.

The shoes go on sale February 15 for $120 for subscribers of the free membership program on Nike’s website. Broader availability is planned for later this year.

Nike’s new shoes are coming at a time when home-bound consumers are craving comfort. That’s evident from Crocs’ most recent earnings, which revealed a 55% jump in revenue. The company said it expects 2020 to have been its biggest year of sales ever.

Launching the new shoes on its website first also fits into Nike’s strategy of selling directly to consumers rather through third-party retailers. The company reported in December that its online sales soared 84% in its most recent quarter as people snapped up fitness and casual shoes.