Last year’s American economy shrank the most since 1946

The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 4% in the fourth quarter of 2020, just as economists had predicted, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. But that didn’t make up for a bad first quarter and an historically awful second quarter.

For 2020 as a whole, GDP decreased by 3.5% from the prior year. That was the worst decline since 1946.

If it wasn’t for the pandemic crisis, a 4% quarterly growth rate would be a great number. But the nation is still far from its pre-pandemic economic glory and this pace of growth just won’t cut in.

Last year brought on the worst economic shock in history and US GDP, the broadest measure of economic activity, yo-yoed in response.

GDP shrank a record 31.4% on an annualized basis between April and June following the initial pandemic lockdown. In the following three months, it came screaming back at a record 33.4% annualized pace but that still wasn’t nearly enough to make up for the damage already done.

For 2021 and the Biden administration Thursday’s report is a call to action and a reminder that the economic crisis the pandemic caused is far from over.

