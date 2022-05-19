CaterFit Recipe: Avocado/ Spinach Hummus

Avocado/ Spinach Hummus

- 2 1/2 cups can chickpeas

1 1/2 cups fresh spinach

1 ripe Avocado

1 lemon

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp Tahini

1 garlic glove

1/2 tsp Cumin

1/2 tsp pepper

DIRECTIONS

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute, scrape the

sides and bottom of the bowl then process for 30 seconds more. This extra time helps “whip” or “cream”

the tahini, making the hummus smooth and creamy.

Add the olive oil, avocado, spinach, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped

tahini and lemon juice. Process for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process

another 30 seconds or until well blended. Open, drain, and rinse the chickpeas. Add half of the chickpeas

to the food processor and process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl, then add

remaining chickpeas and process until thick and quite smooth; 1 to 2 minutes.