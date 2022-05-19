CaterFit Recipe: Avocado/ Spinach Hummus
Avocado/ Spinach Hummus
- - 2 1/2 cups can chickpeas
- 1 1/2 cups fresh spinach
- 1 ripe Avocado
- 1 lemon
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 3 tbsp water
- 2 tbsp Tahini
- 1 garlic glove
- 1/2 tsp Cumin
- 1/2 tsp pepper
DIRECTIONS
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute, scrape the
sides and bottom of the bowl then process for 30 seconds more. This extra time helps “whip” or “cream”
the tahini, making the hummus smooth and creamy.
Add the olive oil, avocado, spinach, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped
tahini and lemon juice. Process for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process
another 30 seconds or until well blended. Open, drain, and rinse the chickpeas. Add half of the chickpeas
to the food processor and process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl, then add
remaining chickpeas and process until thick and quite smooth; 1 to 2 minutes.
Comments