Watch Live: John Lewis’ life to be celebrated at historic Atlanta church

Former President Barack Obama to eulogize late congressman and civil rights icon

ATLANTA, Ga. (KYMA, KECY) - Three former presidents will attend Congressman John Lewis' funeral, and Barack Obama will eulogize the civil rights icon. Former presidents George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will also attend.

The private funeral caps off a week of of ceremonies mourning the loss of the long-time civil servant and celebrating his life and contributions. Services are being held at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church. That's the church where Martin Luther King Jr., served as pastor before his assassination.

Lewis often called King his leader. The men were close friends. They were also close colleagues in the fight for racial equality in the 1960's.

Rep. Lewis died July 17 after a battle with cancer. He was 80-years-old.

Funeral services for the late congressman begin at 8 a.m. local time. KYMA.com will livestream the ceremony.

Watch services for Congressman John Lewis here: